Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the results of Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 Result 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Students who took the Secondary School Certificate exams this year can now check and download their results on the official website, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 released, direct link to check MSBSHSE Class 10th scores. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

Students will need to enter details like their roll number in the space provided on the official website to download the results.

Along with the results, the Maharashtra board also shared key details like pass percentage, number of candidates, division-wise performance, and more.

This year, the Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Meanwhile, students can also check their Class 10 results on the other websites including sscresult.mkcl.org and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Here’s how to check

Students can check and download the Class 10 results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the Maharashtra SSC Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MSBSHSE.