Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 released, direct link to check MSBSHSE Class 10th scores

ByHT Education Desk
May 13, 2025 01:11 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 has been released. The direct link to check MSBSHSE Class 10th scores is given below. 

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the results of Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 Result 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Students who took the Secondary School Certificate exams this year can now check and download their results on the official website, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 released, direct link to check MSBSHSE Class 10th scores. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 released, direct link to check MSBSHSE Class 10th scores. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

Students will need to enter details like their roll number in the space provided on the official website to download the results. 

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD MAHARASHTRA SSC RESULTS 2025

Along with the results, the Maharashtra board also shared key details like pass percentage, number of candidates, division-wise performance, and more. 

This year, the Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Also read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 declared at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, check details here

Meanwhile, students can also check their Class 10 results on the other websites including sscresult.mkcl.org and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Also read: CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 declared at results.cbse.nic.in, direct link to check marks

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Here’s how to check

Students can check and download the Class 10 results by following the steps mentioned below: 

1. Visit the official website at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the Maharashtra SSC Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit. 

4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: HBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Jind tops, Nuh ranks lowest in Haryana 12th results

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MSBSHSE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
Exam and College Guide
