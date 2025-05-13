HBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Jind tops, Nuh ranks lowest in Haryana 12th results

Jind district emerged at the top while Nuh district recorded the lowest performance in the Haryana Board of School Education’s Class 12 examination results, which were announced on Tuesday. According to the board, regular students secured a pass percentage of 85.66%, while private candidates scored significantly lower at 63.21%. HBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Jind district secured the highest pass percentage in the Haryana Class 12 board exams. (HT file)

Announcing the results, Board Chairman Dr. Pawan Kumar and Vice Chairman Satish Kumar shared that out of 1,93,828 students who appeared in the Class 12 regular (academic) exams, 1,66,031 passed, with 7,900 candidates failing. Girls outperformed boys once again, with a pass percentage of 89.41% compared to 81.86% among boys.

Among school types, government schools achieved a pass rate of 86.98%, while private schools registered 84.67%. Urban area schools outperformed rural ones with 85.94% against 85.64%.

In terms of district-wise performance, Jind secured the highest pass percentage, while Nuh fell at the bottom. The exact figures for district-wise performance were not mentioned but the contrast was highlighted in the board’s announcement.

For the open school (self-study) category, 3,419 students had registered, out of which only 2,161 cleared the exam, bringing the pass percentage to 63.21%. Additionally, results for the Free School Category under open school were 36.35% for fresh candidates and 49.93% for re-appear candidates.

In the Senior Secondary Haryana Open School examinations, Nuh district showed varying performance across different categories. In the "Re-appear/CTP" category, 703 students appeared, with 272 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 38.69%. For the "Fresh" category, 1609 students appeared and 235 passed, yielding a pass percentage of 14.61%.

The results can be accessed on the board's official website www.bseh.org.in using the student’s roll number and other required credentials.

Parents blame teacher shortage, poor facilities

Parents and residents expressing deep concern over chronic education failures in the region. The district’s poor showing is being attributed to a troubling mix of acute teacher shortages, low literacy levels, and poor school infrastructure—factors that have consistently undermined student performance year after year.

"This is not the first time Nuh has performed poorly, and unfortunately, it won’t be the last unless something changes. My son just scraped through with passing marks despite studying hard. The school barely had teachers for science and maths all year,” said Noor Mohammad, a resident of Ferozepur Jhirka whose son appeared for the exams.

Javed Ahmad, another parent from Nagina village, echoed the frustration. “We are sending our children to school with hope, but schools don’t have basic facilities or enough teachers. My daughter passed, but she has no confidence in pursuing higher studies because she feels underprepared.”

While education officials in Nuh remained unreachable for comment, experts and community leaders say that the state must prioritize urgent intervention in the district’s educational ecosystem. Without substantial improvements in teacher recruitment, school resources, and learning support, Nuh’s students will continue to suffer in the state’s academic race.