Haryana 12th results 2025 out, here's how to check HBSE Class 12th scores at bseh.org.in

Haryana Board of Secondary Education has announced the HBSE Class 12 results 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Students who took the Haryana Class 12 board exams this year can check and download their results from the official website at bseh.org.in.

Students can check their results by entering details like roll number to check their results.

HBSE Class 12 Results 2025: How to download Haryana Class 12 scores 2025

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website at bseh.org.in. Click on the results tab. Click on the link to download the Class 12 result 2025. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your Haryana Class 12 results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of your results for future reference.

The Haryana board has also shared other details like pass percentage and more along with the result.

A total of 193828 students appeared in the Haryana Board Exams this year. Of these, 166031 students passed.

It may be mentioned here that the board had conducted the Class 12 board exams from February 27 to April 2, 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HBSE.