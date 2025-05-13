The Board of School Education, Haryana has declared Haryana Board 12th Result 2025 on May 13, 2025. The Board has announced the Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts today. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEH Class 12 board examination can check their results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HBSE Result 2025 Live Updates Haryana Board 12th Result 2025: BSEH Class 12 results declared, details here(HT file)

The Class 12th results was announced via press conference. Board Chairman Prof. (Dr.) Pawan Kumar, Vice President Satish Kumar and Secretary Dr. Munish Nagpal has announced the results.

Along with the results, the pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage and other details have also been shared.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Class 12th results on the official website by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HBSE Result 2025 for Class 12 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19 and Haryana Board Class 12 examination was held from February 27 to April 2, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.