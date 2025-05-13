CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 declared at results.cbse.nic.in, direct link to check marks

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12th Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the country can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Result 2025 OUT Live Updates CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 declared at cbse.gov.in, direct link to check marks

The other official websites to check CBSE 10th, 12th results are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on mobile apps- Digilocker, UMANG and via SMS as well.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on CBSE Board Result 2025 link for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 declared, details here

This year, CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.