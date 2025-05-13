Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 declared at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, check details here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the results of Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Students who appeared for Maharashtra Class 10th exams this year will be able to check and download their results on the official website, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra Board Results 2025 live updates Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 has been declared at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, The details can be checked here. (HT file)

Alternatively, students can also check their Class 10 results on the other websites such as sscresult.mkcl.org and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Along with the results, the Maharashtra board also shared key details like pass percentage, number of candidates, division-wise performance, and more.

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.04 per cent. The pass percentage of girls is 96.14 per cent and boys is 92.31 per cent. Konkan division topped with 98.82 per cent, while Nagpur is the lowest performing division with 90.78 per cent.

The Maharashtra Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download their Class 10 results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

2. On the home page, click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 link.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MSBSHSE.