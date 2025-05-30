MHT CET Result 2025 News: Where, how to check results for PCM, PCB when announced

MHT CET Result 2025 News: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra conducted the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2025) in April and is expected to announce the results next. MHT CET Result 2025 News: Where, how to check results when announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Earlier this month, the CET Cell released MHT CET provisional answer key for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups and invited objections from candidates.

When announced, students can check and download the MHT CET result from cetcell.mahacet.org.

Also read: NEET answer key 2025 news live updates

Along with the result, the CET Cell is also expected to announce category and group-wise cut-off marks and group-wise toppers' names.

The MHT CET answer key objection window for the PCM group closed on May 24. Candidates were allowed to submit their objections on the payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per question.

Subject experts will review these objections and use to prepare the final answer key. MHT CET result will be based on the final answer key.

How to check MHT CET result 2025 when announced

Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org Open the PCM or PCB result link, as required. Enter your credentials and login. Submit to check the result.

The MHT CET exam for the PCB group was conducted from April 9 to April 17 (except for April 10 and 14, 2025). The exam for the PCM group was held from April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025).

The test was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 2 pm to 5 pm at centres across Maharashtra and outside. It was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

For further details about the exam and its result, candidates can visit the official website of the CET Cell.