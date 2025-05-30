Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MHT CET Result 2025 News: Where, how to check results for PCM, PCB when announced

ByHT Education Desk
May 30, 2025 03:19 PM IST

MHT CET Result 2025 News: When announced, students can check and download the MHT CET result at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET Result 2025 News: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra conducted the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2025) in April and is expected to announce the results next. 

MHT CET Result 2025 News: Where, how to check results when announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
MHT CET Result 2025 News: Where, how to check results when announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Earlier this month, the CET Cell released MHT CET provisional answer key for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups and invited objections from candidates. 

When announced, students can check and download the MHT CET result from cetcell.mahacet.org. 

Also read: NEET answer key 2025 news live updates

Along with the result, the CET Cell is also expected to announce category and group-wise cut-off marks and group-wise toppers' names. 

The MHT CET answer key objection window for the PCM group closed on May 24. Candidates were allowed to submit their objections on the payment of a non-refundable fee of 1,000 per question.

Subject experts will review these objections and use to prepare the final answer key. MHT CET result will be based on the final answer key. 

How to check MHT CET result 2025 when announced

  1. Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Open the PCM or PCB result link, as required. 
  3. Enter your credentials and login. 
  4. Submit to check the result.

The MHT CET exam for the PCB group was conducted from April 9 to April 17 (except for April 10 and 14, 2025). The exam for the PCM group was held from April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025). 

The test was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 2 pm to 5 pm at centres across Maharashtra and outside. It was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. 

For further details about the exam and its result, candidates can visit the official website of the CET Cell.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / MHT CET Result 2025 News: Where, how to check results for PCM, PCB when announced
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On