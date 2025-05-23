MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCM group out at cetcell.mahacet.org, raise objections till tomorrow

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCM group. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination for PCM group cna check the answer key through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCM group out, raise objections till tomorrow

The window to raise objections against the answer key was opened on May 22 and will close on May 24, 2025. If a candidate has objection against any question in the question paper for the above mentioned examination, the same shall be submitted through candidate’s login only as per the above schedule. Candidate will have to pay ₹1000/- per question/per objection (Non-refundable) online through candidate login only.

MHT CET Answer Key 2025: How to download

As per the official notice, the Grievances/ Objections tracking facility is available in Candidate Login, under the title “Objection Tracking”.

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

2. Click on candidates login link and enter the login details.

3. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

4. Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MHT CET (PCB Group) examination was conducted from April 9 to April 17 (except April 10 and 14, 2025) and the MHT CET (PCM Group) exam was held from April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025). The examination was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 5 pm, at various centres across Maharashtra and outside in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.