MHT CET answer key 2025 for PCB group today at cetcell.mahacet.org, how to download

MHT CET Answer Key 2025: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET Cell) will release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) answer key 2025 for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group today, May 19, 2025. When released, candidates can check the MHT CET answer key at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET answer key 2025 for PCB group today at cetcell.mahacet.org (HT file)

Along with answer keys, the CET Cell will also display question papers, candidates' recorded responses and open the portal for submission of grievances/ objections.

The objection window will open today, May 19 and close on May 21, 2025.

In the official notification, the CET Cell said that if a candidate has an objection against a question asked in the examination, s/he can submit it through the candidate login and as per the schedule.

Candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per question to submit an objection.

MHT CET Answer Key 2025: How to download PCB answer key

To check and download the PCB answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MHT CET, cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the MHT CET answer key 2025 link for the PCB group available on the home page.

3. Enter your credentials on the login window.

4. Click on submit, and your provisional answer key.

5. Check and download the provisional answer key, responses and questions asked in the examination.

MHT CET 2025 for the PCB group was conducted from April 9 to April 17 (except for April 10 and 14, 2025).

The examination was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 2 pm to 5 pm, at exam centres across Maharashtra and outside the state. The test was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

For more information, candidates can check the official website.