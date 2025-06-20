Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: RSKMP Class 5 and 8 re-exam scores declared, direct link here

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 20, 2025 3:51 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: RSKMP Class 5 and 8 re-exam scores have been declared. The link is given below.

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: RSKMP Class 5 and 8 re-exam scores are declared, link here
    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: RSKMP Class 5 and 8 re-exam scores are declared, link here

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh has declared MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Result 2025 on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 3 PM. The scores of Class 5 and Class 8 can be now downloaded by students, parents and teachers on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in....Read More

    The MP Board Class 5 and 8 results 2025 can be checked by entering students' roll number/Samagra ID.

    Direct link to check MP Board Class 5 and 8 re-exam result 2025

    The re-examination was conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2025, wherein more than 2 lakh students appeared.

    Earlier, RSKMP conducted the Class 5 and Class 8 final examination in February. The Class 5 and 8 exam commenced on February 24 and concluded on March 5, 2025. Over 11,17,000 candidates of Class 5 and and more than 11,68,000 candidates of Class 8 participated in the exams.

    MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Result 2025: Here's how to download

    The steps mentioned below can be followed to check the re-exam result:

    1. Visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

    2. Click on MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on MP Board Class 5, 8 re-exam result, direct link, and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 20, 2025 3:51 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: Know the official website

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: The official website to check result is rskmp.in

    June 20, 2025 3:29 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: Roll number required to check results

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: The results can be checked by entering roll number or Samagra ID

    June 20, 2025 3:26 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: About February exam

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: The RSKMP had earlier conducted the Class 5 and Class 8 final examination in February. The Class 5 and 8 exam commenced on February 24 and concluded on March 5, 2025.

    June 20, 2025 3:16 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: Official link to download results

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: The MP Board Class 5 and 8 result can be checked via this direct link.

    June 20, 2025 3:16 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: Official link to download results

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: The MP Board Class 5 and 8 result can be checked via this direct link

    June 20, 2025 3:14 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: Number of students appeared 

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: More than 2 lakh students appeared in the RSKMP Class 5 and 8 re-exam

    June 20, 2025 3:12 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: When was re-exam conducted?

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: The re-examination was conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2025.

    June 20, 2025 3:11 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: Credentials required to check 

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: The RSKMP Class 5 and 8 results can be checked by entering the Samagra Id / Roll No of students. 

    June 20, 2025 3:10 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: Direct link active 

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: The direct link to check the Class 5 and 8 results have been shared above. 

    June 20, 2025 3:09 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: Result out

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: MP Board Class 5 and 8 re-exam results are out

    June 20, 2025 3:05 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: How to check

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: Students, parents and guardians will be able to check the Class 5 and 8 re-exam results with the following steps: 

    1. Visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

    2. Click on MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    June 20, 2025 3:04 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: Result date and time

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: As per the official website, the MP Board Class 5 and 8 re-exam results will is scheduled to be out at 3 PM on June 20, 2025. 

    June 20, 2025 3:01 PM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: Results shortly

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: The MP Board Class 5 and 8 results will be out shortly

    News education exam results MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: RSKMP Class 5 and 8 re-exam scores declared, direct link here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes