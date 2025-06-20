MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: RSKMP Class 5 and 8 re-exam scores declared, direct link here

MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: RSKMP Class 5 and 8 re-exam scores are declared, link here

MP Board 5th 8th result 2025 Live Updates: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh has declared MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Result 2025 on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 3 PM. The scores of Class 5 and Class 8 can be now downloaded by students, parents and teachers on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in....Read More

The MP Board Class 5 and 8 results 2025 can be checked by entering students' roll number/Samagra ID.

Direct link to check MP Board Class 5 and 8 re-exam result 2025

The re-examination was conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2025, wherein more than 2 lakh students appeared.

Earlier, RSKMP conducted the Class 5 and Class 8 final examination in February. The Class 5 and 8 exam commenced on February 24 and concluded on March 5, 2025. Over 11,17,000 candidates of Class 5 and and more than 11,68,000 candidates of Class 8 participated in the exams.

MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Result 2025: Here's how to download

The steps mentioned below can be followed to check the re-exam result:

Visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

2. Click on MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on MP Board Class 5, 8 re-exam result, direct link, and more.