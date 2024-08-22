NBEMS announces DNB PDCET result 2024, direct link here

DNB PDCET Result 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the result of the Diplomate of National Board- Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2024). The results can be checked on the official websites of the board – natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Also read: NEET PG result 2024 live updates. DNB PDCET result 2024 announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The entrance test was held on July 21 for 15 different specialities.

The specialty-wise result indicating the scores of candidates and their ranks in the exam has been published and individual scorecards will be released on or after August 27, the board said.

The schedule for counseling will be announced shortly, it added.

Subject experts reviewed all questions asked in the test. Of the total 1,800 questions asked in DNB PDCET 2024, eight were found technically incorrect, and full marks for those questions have been awarded to all candidates, NBEMS said, irrespective of whether these questions were attempted or not.

DNB PDCET 2024: Number of technically incorrect questions in different specialities

Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy: 1 question

Family Medicine: 3 questions

Orthopaedics: 1 question

Paediatrics: 2 questions

Respiratory Medicine: 1 question

The board informed that the candidature of the qualified candidates is provisional and subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria mentioned in the information bulletin for the test, and verification of their face ID, wherever required.

For any queries related to DNB PDCET result 2024, candidates can contact the National Board of Examinations at 011-45593000 or write to its communication web portal.

Check the result notification here.