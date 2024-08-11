NEET PG 2024: Candidates rate paper between moderate and difficult, check details here

Medical students who appeared in the first shift of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET PG 2024 on Sunday, August 11, have rated the question paper as moderate to difficult. NEET PG 2024 exam live updates NEET PG 2024: Check what students said after appearing in the NEET PG exam in shift 1. (Photo by Santosh Kumar)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, most candidates felt the paper was not really easy, rather moderate. There were a few others who said that the paper was lengthy, and different from previous year.

In this article, we will look at what candidates from Patna, Uttar Pradesh and other regions said about the paper to get an in-depth idea about the paper.

For instance, a candidate from Patna named Kavita Kishore said the paper was moderate, and the questions were mostly from the syllabus. She exuded confidence in a good performance.

Another candidate from Patna, who identified herself as Dr Ankita said that although the questions were easy to moderate, she found the options confusing.

Likewise, another candidate from Patna also seemed satisfied with his paper. He said the exams went well and hoped for good show.

Another candidate said the paper was not all that easy, adding that she found the paper lengthy and most of them were concept-based. She also said that the paper was not like that of the previous year.

Another candidate, named Ankita, rated the paper neither too easy nor too hard. She said to had answered most of the questions.

Whereas, Dr Shoeb Ahmad, one of the candidates from Uttar Pradesh said, “This year it was tough that previous year. The pattern has changed. The clinical portion was more and questions were lengthy.”

Notably, lakhs of medical students finally breathed after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2024 on Sunday,

The first shift began at 9 AM and concluded at 12:30 PM. The examination is being held in two shifts, with the afternoon shift scheduled from 3:30 PM to 7 PM.

It may be mentioned here that the NEET PG exam question paper comprises 200 Multiple-Choice Questions, each with 4 response options/ distractors in English only. Candidates will have to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

Once the second shift of the examination ends, the focus will turn to the NEET PG results in 2024.

Worth mentioning here is that the NBEMS released an official notice on August 10, wherein it explained the normalisation procedure for the preparation of the results. In the notice, the board said that it has adopted the process that is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations conducted in more than one shift.

The NBEMS’ response came after a few petitioners had moved the Supreme Court seeking disclosure of the normalisation formula of the four sets of question papers to candidates to eliminate the possibility of arbitrariness in the process.