NBEMS GPAT Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check here
NBEMS GPAT Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check the results is given here.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared the NBEMS GPAT Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Grraduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can check the results on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
The examination was conducted by NBEMS on a computer-based platform on March 7, 2026. The examination was a multiple-choice question test delivered using a computer network (CBT). The question paper comprised 125 questions of 500 marks. Candidates were required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted was 3 hrs (180 minutes).
Direct link to check NBEMS GPAT Result 2026
NBEMS GPAT Result 2026: How to check results
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
2. Click on NBEMS GPAT Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have the result link.
4. Click on that link and enter the login details.
5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
6. Check the result and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The final answer keys have been prepared based on the inputs of the subject matter experts after examining all the challenges/objections raised by the candidates to the provisional answer keys/recorded responses of GPAT 2026 as published by NBEMS on 13.03.2026. Candidates who had appeared in GPAT 2026 shall be able to access the post-challenge question paper along with the final answer keys on/after April 15, 2026, at the NBEMS website through the applicant login.
As per inputs of the experts, 7 questions asked in GPAT 2026 were found to be technically incorrect. Full marks have been awarded to all the appeared candidates (treated as correct responses) whether they have attempted these 7 questions or not. Answer key to 04 question has been corrected.
As per the official notice, this is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in GPAT-2026.
The Board will release the GPAT 2026 scorecard having cut off scores/ percentile/rank on the official website on or after April 15, 2026. Scorecards shall be available to download on NBEMS website only for a period of six months after upload. All applicants are advised to download their score cards within this window.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More