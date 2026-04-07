The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared the NBEMS GPAT Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Grraduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can check the results on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NBEMS GPAT Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The examination was conducted by NBEMS on a computer-based platform on March 7, 2026. The examination was a multiple-choice question test delivered using a computer network (CBT). The question paper comprised 125 questions of 500 marks. Candidates were required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted was 3 hrs (180 minutes).

Direct link to check NBEMS GPAT Result 2026

NBEMS GPAT Result 2026: How to check results Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NBEMS GPAT Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have the result link.

4. Click on that link and enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer keys have been prepared based on the inputs of the subject matter experts after examining all the challenges/objections raised by the candidates to the provisional answer keys/recorded responses of GPAT 2026 as published by NBEMS on 13.03.2026. Candidates who had appeared in GPAT 2026 shall be able to access the post-challenge question paper along with the final answer keys on/after April 15, 2026, at the NBEMS website through the applicant login.

As per inputs of the experts, 7 questions asked in GPAT 2026 were found to be technically incorrect. Full marks have been awarded to all the appeared candidates (treated as correct responses) whether they have attempted these 7 questions or not. Answer key to 04 question has been corrected.

As per the official notice, this is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in GPAT-2026.

The Board will release the GPAT 2026 scorecard having cut off scores/ percentile/rank on the official website on or after April 15, 2026. Scorecards shall be available to download on NBEMS website only for a period of six months after upload. All applicants are advised to download their score cards within this window.