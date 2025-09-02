NBEMS issues notice regarding distribution of FMGE June 2025 pass certificates, details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that pass certificates for the FMGE June 2025 examination will be issued in person at its office in Dwarka, New Delhi. NBEMS issues notice regarding distribution of FMGE June 2025 pass certificates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who were declared passed in the FMGE exam held on July 26 will be able to collect their pass certificates between September 16 and October 15.

Candidates need to download the entry slip from the NBEMS website and visit the office as per the date mentioned on the document.

“Qualified and eligible candidates are required to be present at specified date and time for collection of their Pass certificate. They shall be required to bring the documents in ORIGINAL as prescribed in the Information Bulletin. Candidates will be required to bring the print out of the “Entry Slip” to seek entry at NBEMS office,” NBEMS said.

The board has asked candidates to read the self-declaration included in the entry slip and fill it in advance before visiting the office to collect pass certificates. Pass certificate will not be released unless the self-declaration is submitted, it added.

“The FMGE Pass certificate will be issued only on production of prescribed documents in ORIGINAL and on verification of identity, including biometrics/Face ID,” NBEMS said.

NBEMS will not issue pass certificates to any authorised representative or any person other than the candidate under any circumstances.

Candidates who fail to collect their certificates on the assigned schedule due to exigencies have been asked not to turn up for collection on any other day of their choice. Such candidates will be required to seek prior approval of NBEMS for a revised date for the collection of pass certificate through the Communication Web portal (CWP) of NBEMS after October 15.