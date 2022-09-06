NEET UG result expected soon, know how to check

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing NEET UG 2022 results by tomorrow, September 7. Candidates can check the NEET result on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, as well as on ntaresults.nic.in once it is released.

The NEET UG 2022 examination was conducted on July 17 from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm. Candidates were given chance to challenge the NEET UG answer key till September 2.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) was conducted for 1872343 candidates at 3570 different Centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.

NEET result 2022: Know how to check NEET UG result once its out

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the NEET UG scorecard download link.

Key in your log in details

Check your result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.