NID DAT BDes final result 2023 declared at admissions.nid.edu, direct link
May 19, 2023 05:48 PM IST
NID B.Des. Final Result 2023-24 released at admissions.nid.edu.
The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the design aptitude test (NID DAT) 2023 results for BDes at 4 PM today, May 19, 2023. Candidates can check their BDes final result on the official website at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can check their results through their login credentials.
After checking their results candidates can submit their campus preference till May 22.
NID DAT 2023 Final Result 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu
Key in your login details
Key in your login details
NID final result 2023 result will be displayed on the screen
Download the NID results 2023 and take the printout for future reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.