NID DAT BDes final result 2023 declared at admissions.nid.edu, direct link

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the design aptitude test (NID DAT) 2023 results for BDes at 4 PM today, May 19, 2023. Candidates can check their BDes final result on the official website at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can check their results through their login credentials. NID DAT BDes final result 2023 declared at admissions.nid.edu

After checking their results candidates can submit their campus preference till May 22.

NID BDes final result

NID DAT 2023 Final Result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu

Key in your login details

Key in your login details

NID final result 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the NID results 2023 and take the printout for future reference.