NIFT 2024 Result Live Updates: Where, how to check scores when announced
NIFT 2024 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance examination 2024 in due course of time. When declared, candidates can check NIFT 2024 results on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. The provisional answer key of NIFT was released on February 17, and the objection window closed on February 19. Results will be declared next. ...Read More
Candidates can check their NIFT results using their application number and date of birth.
NIFT is for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by NIFT institutes across the country. The exam was held on February 5. Follow this live blog for latest updates on NIFT results.
NIFT 2024 Result: Helpline numbers of NTA
For any help related to the NIFT entrance examination, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at nift@nta.ac.in.
NIFT Result 2024: About final answer key
In the notification for the provisional answer key of NIFT, NTA said that if objections sent by candidates are found correct, the answer key will be revised. Based on the revised or final answer key, the result of the entrance examination will be prepared.
“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” NTA said.
How to check NIFT entrance exam result 2024
These are the steps candidates need to follow to check NIFT results:
- First, Go to exams.nta.ac.in.
- Open the NIFT 2024 page.
- Click on the link to download NIFT 2024 scorecard.
- Enter your application number, date of birth.
- Log in and check your result.
- Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference.