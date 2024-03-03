NIFT 2024 Result Live Updates: Where, how to check scores when announced

NIFT 2024 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance examination 2024 in due course of time. When declared, candidates can check NIFT 2024 results on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. The provisional answer key of NIFT was released on February 17, and the objection window closed on February 19. Results will be declared next. ...Read More

Candidates can check their NIFT results using their application number and date of birth.

NIFT is for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by NIFT institutes across the country. The exam was held on February 5. Follow this live blog for latest updates on NIFT results.