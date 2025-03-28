OSSTET Result 2024 out at bseodisha.ac.in, direct link to check scorecard, final answer key here

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released OSSTET Result 2024 on March 28, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) can check the results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. OSSTET Result 2024 out, direct link to check scorecard, final answer key

The Board has also released the final answer key and OMR sheet along with the results. The final answer key has been released for Arts, CBZ, Hindi, Paper II, PCM, Sanskrit, Telugu and Urdu.

The OSSTET was held on January 17, 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts and for 50,587 candidates. The exam comprised of two papers and for two different candidate categories. The first paper of OSSTET was for aspiring teachers in Science (PCM/CBZ), Arts, Hindi, and Classical languages (Urdu, Telugu, and Sanskrit) candidates and the second paper was exclusively for Physical Education teachers.

There was 150 objective-type questions in each paper, carrying a total of 150 marks. The duration of each paper was for two hours and thirty minutes.

The passing mark of the OSSTET examination is 45 percent for general category candidates. For SC, ST, PH, and SEBC category candidates, the pass mark is 35 percent.

OSSTET Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

2. Click on OSSTET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.