Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training has declared PSTET Result 2025 for Paper I and II. Candidates who have appeared for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results for Paper I and II on the official website of PSTET at pstet2025.org. PSTET Result 2025 declared for Paper I and II at pstet2025.org, direct link to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PSTET exam will be held on March 15, 2026. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper I and II. Both the papers will comprise of 150 MCQs of 150 marks. The question paper will be divided into 5 parts, each with 30 MCQs. The subjects are: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

The final answer key was released on April 6, 2026.

The PSTET results comprise roll number, code, candidate's name, father's name, sex, date of birth, DOMI, category, marks and remarks.

Direct link to check Paper I result

Direct link to check Paper II result

PSTET Result 2025: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSTET at pstet2025.org.

2. Click on PSTET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the result page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSTET.