BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam result has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd 2023 can visit the exam website, website panjiyakpredeled.in and check it. The direct link has been provided below as well. BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result 2023 live updates. Rajasthan BSTC DElEd entrance result 2023 announced, know how to check scores

To check pre-DElEd result, login credentials required are (mention).

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DelEd result 2023 link

Rajasthan DELED entrance test result 2023: Steps to check

Go to the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.

On the home page, open the pre-DElEd results link.

Now, login using the requested login credentials.

Check and download your result.

Next, candidates will have to appear for the counselling process and take admission at participating institutions. The counselling schedule is awaited.

The DElEd entrance test in Rajasthan was conducted on August 28 from 2 pm for around 6 lakh candidates.

