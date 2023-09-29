News / Education / Exam Results / Rajasthan BSTC DElEd entrance result 2023 announced, know how to check scores

Rajasthan BSTC DElEd entrance result 2023 announced, know how to check scores

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 29, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Rajasthan BSTC DElEd entrance result 2023 has been announced. The steps to check result is given below.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam result has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd 2023 can visit the exam website, website panjiyakpredeled.in and check it. The direct link has been provided below as well. BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result 2023 live updates.

To check pre-DElEd result, login credentials required are (mention).

Here is the direct link and steps to check pre-DElEd result 2023

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DelEd result 2023 link

Rajasthan DELED entrance test result 2023: Steps to check

Go to the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.

On the home page, open the pre-DElEd results link.

Now, login using the requested login credentials.

Check and download your result.

Next, candidates will have to appear for the counselling process and take admission at participating institutions. The counselling schedule is awaited.

The DElEd entrance test in Rajasthan was conducted on August 28 from 2 pm for around 6 lakh candidates.

