RRB ALP Result 2025 declared at regional websites, direct links to check here

The Railway Recruitment Boards have declared the RRB ALP Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for computer based aptitude test can check the results through the official websites of RRBs.
The results for computer based aptitude test has been declared. The exam was held from July 15 to August 31, 2025.
Candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed herein under have been provisionally shortlisted and will be called for the Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination. Document Verification (DV) will be held at the place, Indicated in the e-call letter for DV. The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies in A4 size as detailed in CEN & e-call letters.
After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an Email/SMS/Website to download their E-Call letter with details of date and reporting time along with the instructions for Document Verification and Medical Examination.