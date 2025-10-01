The Railway Recruitment Boards have declared the RRB ALP Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for computer based aptitude test can check the results through the official websites of RRBs. RRB ALP Result 2025 declared at regional websites, direct links to check here

The results for computer based aptitude test has been declared. The exam was held from July 15 to August 31, 2025.

Candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed herein under have been provisionally shortlisted and will be called for the Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination. Document Verification (DV) will be held at the place, Indicated in the e-call letter for DV. The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies in A4 size as detailed in CEN & e-call letters.

After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an Email/SMS/Website to download their E-Call letter with details of date and reporting time along with the instructions for Document Verification and Medical Examination.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB ALP Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will be able to check the roll numbers.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the cut offs have also been released.

The CBAT score card will be live from 7 pm of 01-10-2025 to 15 days.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.