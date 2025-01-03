RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live Updates: How to check CBT 1 result when out
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the RRB ALP Result 2024 on their official websites. When declared, candidates who have appeared for the first computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 can check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test....Read More
Regarding the exam dates, the RRB ALP CBT 1 examination was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 5, 2024, and the last date to raise objections was December 10, 2024.
The following are the five stages in this recruitment exam:
- CBT 1
- CBT 2
- Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
- Document Verification (DV)
- Medical Examination (ME)
Regarding the negative marks, there will be a negative marking (1/3rd) in both CBT 1 and CBT 2 exams. There is no negative marking in the CBAT.
This recruitment drive aims to fill up 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. RRBs first advertised 5696 vacancies but later increased it to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”
Follow the live blog for the latest updates regarding the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination results.
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Will there be negative marking for CBAT?
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: There is no negative marking in the Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT).
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Initial vacancy details
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: RRBs first advertised 5696 vacancies but later increased it to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: List of official RRB websites
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live:
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: About the negative marking
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Regarding the negative marks, there will be a negative marking (1/3rd) in both CBT 1 and CBT 2 exams. There is no negative marking in the CBAT.
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Steps to check results when announced
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live:
Visit the official RRB website where you applied for the ALP recruitment exam.
Open the ALP (CBT 1) result link under advertisement number CEN 01/2024
Enter your credentials and log in.
Check and download your result.
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Vacancy details
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: This recruitment drive aims to fill up 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. RRBs first advertised 5696 vacancies but later increased it to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Stages in recruitment exam
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live:
The following are the five stages in this recruitment exam:
CBT 1
CBT 2
Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
Document Verification (DV)
Medical Examination (ME)
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: About the provisional answer key
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: he provisional answer key was released on December 5, 2024, and the last date to raise objections was December 10, 2024.
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Exam dates
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: The RRB ALP CBT 1 examination was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024.
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Where to check
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: When declared, candidates who have appeared for the first computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 can check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test.