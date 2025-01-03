RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live Updates: How to check CBT 1 result when out

RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live Updates: RRBs will declare the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination results on their official websites. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the RRB ALP Result 2024 on their official websites. When declared, candidates who have appeared for the first computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 can check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test.

Regarding the exam dates, the RRB ALP CBT 1 examination was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 5, 2024, and the last date to raise objections was December 10, 2024.

The following are the five stages in this recruitment exam:

CBT 1

CBT 2

Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination (ME)

Regarding the negative marks, there will be a negative marking (1/3rd) in both CBT 1 and CBT 2 exams. There is no negative marking in the CBAT.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. RRBs first advertised 5696 vacancies but later increased it to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”

Follow the live blog for the latest updates regarding the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination results.