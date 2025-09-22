Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check undergraduate level scorecards when out

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Updated on: Sep 22, 2025 10:20:15 AM IST

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Undergraduate posts results to be available on the official websites of regional RRBs. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check undergraduate level scorecards when out
    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check undergraduate level scorecards when out

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate recruitment examination can check the results when out on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied. The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025....Read More

    The provisional answer key was released on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025. To raise an objection, candidates had to pay 50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

    RRBs, through this recruitment drive, will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 22, 2025 10:20 AM IST

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of RRBs.

    Click on RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Sep 22, 2025 10:18 AM IST

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Check vacancy breakups

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Out of the total number of vacancies, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

    Sep 22, 2025 10:16 AM IST

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Vacancies to be filled

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: RRBs, through this recruitment drive, will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation.

    Sep 22, 2025 10:14 AM IST

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Answer key and objection window details

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The provisional answer key was released on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025. To raise an objection, candidates had to pay 50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

    Sep 22, 2025 10:13 AM IST

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: When was exam held?

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025.

    Sep 22, 2025 9:59 AM IST

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where to check results?

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate recruitment examination can check the results when out on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied.

    Sep 22, 2025 9:56 AM IST

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Date and time

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The date and time of declaration of results have not been announced yet.

    News education exam results RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check undergraduate level scorecards when out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes