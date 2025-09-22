RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check undergraduate level scorecards when out
Undergraduate posts results to be available on the official websites of regional RRBs.
The Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate recruitment examination can check the results when out on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied. The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025.
The provisional answer key was released on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025. To raise an objection, candidates had to pay ₹50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.
RRBs, through this recruitment drive, will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.
How to check results?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Check vacancy breakups
Vacancies to be filled
Answer key and objection window details
When was exam held?
Where to check results?
Date and time
The date and time of declaration of results have not been announced yet.