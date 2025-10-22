Live

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check NTPC UG results when out

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Boards have not released the RRB NTPC Result 2025 yet. When the results are released, candidates who have appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (undergraduate) can check the results on the official website of the regional RRBs. The written examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) was conducted on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country. The Board released the provisional answer key on September 15, 2025. The objection window was also opened on the same date and was closed on September 20, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number of vacancies to be filled, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk. Follow the blog for latest updates. ...Read More

