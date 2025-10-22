RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check NTPC UG results when out
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: RRB NTPC UG results not out yet. Candidates can check the result when out on the official websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Boards have not released the RRB NTPC Result 2025 yet. When the results are released, candidates who have appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (undergraduate) can check the results on the official website of the regional RRBs. The written examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) was conducted on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country....Read More
The Board released the provisional answer key on September 15, 2025. The objection window was also opened on the same date and was closed on September 20, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number of vacancies to be filled, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: How to check results?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Vacancy breakups
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: 3k+ vacancies to be filled
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Objection window closed on September 20
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Provisional key released on September 15
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: When was written exam held?
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Where to check results?
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Date and time
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: The date and time of announcement of results have not been disclosed yet.