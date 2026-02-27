State Bank of India has declared the SBI Clerk Final Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Final Result 2026 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check here

The main examination was conducted on November 21, 2025. The exam consisted of 200-mark questions. The exam duration was for 2 hours and 40 minutes. The question paper wa divided into 4 sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Each test had a separate timing.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage of marks in aggregate (for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates, a 5% relaxation is available).

Direct link to check SBI Clerk Final Result 2026

SBI Clerk Final Result 2026: How to check To download the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on SBI Clerk Final Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.