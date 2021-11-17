SBI clerk main results 2021 declared, direct link for selected candidates' list

SBI Clerk Mains results 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2021 on its official website.

The SBI clerk Main examination was held from October 1 to 17, 2021.

Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Clerk Mains exam 2021 can check their results at sbi.co.in. The results are in the form of roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates for appointment.

Direct link to check SBI Clerk Mains results 2021

How to check SBI Clerk Mains results 2021:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/career

Click on the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)(Final Result Announced) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2021-22/09)”

The SBI Clerk Mains results 2021 will be displayed on the screen (in a pdf format)

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

The selection of candidates is provisional at this stage and subject to:

i) Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s)

ii) Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2021-22/09 dated 27.04.2021

iii) Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.