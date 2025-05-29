SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Junior Associate results when out

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check JA results when out

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live: The State Bank of India has not yet released SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025. The Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains results when declared will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk main examination was held on April 10 and 12, 2025 at various exam centres across the country. The main exam paper had 190 questions, and the maximum mark was 200. The question paper comprised of questions from topics including - General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude....Read More

There is negative marking in the examination. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted.

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The result was declared on March 28, 2025. Candidates who passed the preliminary examination were eligible for the main examination.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.