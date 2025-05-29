SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Junior Associate results when out
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live: Junior Associate results to be out on sbi.co.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live: The State Bank of India has not yet released SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025. The Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains results when declared will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk main examination was held on April 10 and 12, 2025 at various exam centres across the country. The main exam paper had 190 questions, and the maximum mark was 200. The question paper comprised of questions from topics including - General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude....Read More
There is negative marking in the examination. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted.
The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The result was declared on March 28, 2025. Candidates who passed the preliminary examination were eligible for the main examination.
Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live: Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test.
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live: Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage marks on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be as decided by the bank. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject are prescribed. Section wise marks will not be maintained.
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live: Candidates will be able to check the SBI Clerk Mains results on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
Go to sbi.co.in and then open the carrers page
Go to the current openings section
Click on the Junior Associates tab
Open the Mains exam result link
Enter your credentials and login
Check and download the Mains result.
