SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: Junior Associate prelims results awaited, updates here

State Bank of India will announce SBI Clerk Result 2024 for preliminary examination in due course of time. The Junior Associate prelims results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. sbi clerk prelims 2024 result live: sbi junior associate results, direct link, cut off, scorecard at sbi.co.in

The preliminary examination was conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.

The examination will be conducted to fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify for the prelims will have to appear for the main examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard and cut off details.