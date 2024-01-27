SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: Junior Associate prelims results awaited, updates here
SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on Junior Associate results.
State Bank of India will announce SBI Clerk Result 2024 for preliminary examination in due course of time. The Junior Associate prelims results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
The preliminary examination was conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.
The examination will be conducted to fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify for the prelims will have to appear for the main examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard and cut off details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 27, 2024 12:08 PM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Websites to check
sbi.co.in
Jan 27, 2024 11:33 AM IST
State Bank of India Prelims 2024 Result: Pay Scale
Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)Jan 27, 2024 11:28 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims Result: About main exam admit card
Candidates qualified for main examination would be able to download their call letter from the Bank's website (following the instructions available on the screen) tentatively from 15.02.2024 onwards.Jan 27, 2024 11:23 AM IST
SBI Clerk Result 2024: Weightage to trained apprentices
Trained apprentices of SBI may be given weightage in the Main Examination by awarding 2.5% of the maximum marks (i.e. 5 marks out of 200 marks) as bonus marks. The bonus marks will be added to the aggregate score of the candidate to arrive at the final aggregate scoreJan 27, 2024 11:19 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Provisional Selection
The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in the test (Main Examination).Jan 27, 2024 11:15 AM IST
SBI Junior Associate Result 2024: Wait list
A wait list of up to 50% of vacancies (State-category wise) will be maintained. Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection. This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result.Jan 27, 2024 11:11 AM IST
SBI Clerk: About main examination
The main examination will comprise 190 questions, and the maximum marks is 200. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 40 minutes. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.Jan 27, 2024 11:07 AM IST
Jan 27, 2024 11:03 AM IST
sbi.co.in
bank.sbiJan 27, 2024 11:03 AM IST
SBI JA Prelims Result: Vacancies to be filled
This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organization.Jan 27, 2024 10:59 AM IST
SBI Junior Associate Result 2024: About main exam
Those candidates who will qualify for the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. Main examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2024.Jan 27, 2024 10:55 AM IST
State Bank of India Prelims Result: How to check results?
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on careers link available on the page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to find Clerk recruitment link.
Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link available on the page.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.Jan 27, 2024 10:51 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims: Exam dates
The Clerk preliminary examination was conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.Jan 27, 2024 10:47 AM IST
SBI Clerk Result: Login credentials required
Registration number
Date of BirthJan 27, 2024 10:43 AM IST
SBI Clerk: Where to check prelims result?
The Junior Associate prelims results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.Jan 27, 2024 10:39 AM IST
SBI Clerk Result 2024: Date and Time
SBI Clerk Result 2024 for prelims examination date and time have not been shared by the Bank yet.Share this articleTopics
