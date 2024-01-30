 SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: Where to check JA scores when announced | Hindustan Times
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: Where to check JA scores when announced
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: Where to check JA scores when announced

Jan 30, 2024 10:14 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live Updates: State Bank of India will announce SBI Clerk prelims result 2024 on the official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates can check the Junior Associate prelims results on the careers portal of the bank, when announced.

The SBI PO Prelims examination took place on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. The bank is unlikely to post answer keys of the Prelims examination.

The recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associate vacancies in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify for the prelims will become eligible to appear for the main examination. Follow the blog for the result link, scorecard and cut-off details.

    Where to check SBI Clerk prelims result

    SBI will announce SBI Clerk prelims result 2024 on the official website, sbi.co.in.

