 SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on JA Scores | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on JA Scores
Live

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on JA Scores

Feb 03, 2024 01:57 PM IST
OPEN APP

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: Junior Associate results awaited. Follow the blog for updates.

SBI Clerk preliminary results for 2024 will be released on the official State Bank of India website. Once the results are revealed, candidates can view the Junior Associate preliminary results on the bank's careers portal at sbi.co.in.

Latest updates on Junior Associate results
Latest updates on Junior Associate results(REUTERS)

The SBI PO Prelims exam was held at various centres around the nation on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024. The recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associate vacancies in the organisation.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam have to appear for the main exam. Follow the blog for the result link, scorecard and cut-off details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 03, 2024 01:57 PM IST

    SBI Clerk result 2024: Vacancy details

    This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organization.

  • Feb 03, 2024 01:52 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims result 2024: How to check results once released

    Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

    Click on the careers link available on the page.

    A new page will open where candidates must find the Clerk recruitment link.

    Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link available on the page.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Feb 03, 2024 01:38 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result: Check exam dates

    The SBI PO Prelims examination took place on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.

  • Feb 03, 2024 01:38 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Results will be released in due course

    State Bank of India will announce SBI Clerk Result 2024 for preliminary examination in due course of time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
sbi exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On