SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on JA Scores

SBI Clerk preliminary results for 2024 will be released on the official State Bank of India website. Once the results are revealed, candidates can view the Junior Associate preliminary results on the bank's careers portal at sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Prelims exam was held at various centres around the nation on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024. The recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associate vacancies in the organisation.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam have to appear for the main exam. Follow the blog for the result link, scorecard and cut-off details.