SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on JA Scores

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Junior Associate results awaited.
SBI Clerk preliminary results for 2024 will be released on the official State Bank of India website. Once the results are revealed, candidates can view the Junior Associate preliminary results on the bank's careers portal at sbi.co.in.
The SBI PO Prelims exam was held at various centres around the nation on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024. The recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associate vacancies in the organisation.
Candidates who clear the preliminary exam have to appear for the main exam. Follow the blog for the result link, scorecard and cut-off details.
- Feb 03, 2024 01:57 PM IST
SBI Clerk result 2024: Vacancy details
This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organization.Feb 03, 2024 01:52 PM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims result 2024: How to check results once released
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on the careers link available on the page.
A new page will open where candidates must find the Clerk recruitment link.
Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link available on the page.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.Feb 03, 2024 01:38 PM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims Result: Check exam dates
The SBI PO Prelims examination took place on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.Feb 03, 2024 01:38 PM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Results will be released in due course
State Bank of India will announce SBI Clerk Result 2024 for preliminary examination in due course of time.
