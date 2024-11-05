SSC CGL Result 2024 LIVE: Combined Graduate Level Tier I scorecard awaited at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Result 2024 LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce the SSC CGL Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I examination, can check the result on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in. The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 from September 9 to September 26, 2024. The exam was held at various exam centres across the nation....Read More

The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

The SSC CGL provisional answer key was released on October 3, 2024. The objection window was opened on October 3 and closed on October 6, 2024.

The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time and more.