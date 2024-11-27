SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I scorecard awaited, updates here
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC CGL Result 2024 in due course of time. Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I exam, can check the result on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in. The date and time of the announcement of Tier I results have not been done yet. ...Read More
The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation. The provisional answer key was released on October 3 and ended on October 8, 2024.
The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.
The Tier II examination dates have been released. The examination will be held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates.
