New Delhi250C
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I scorecard awaited, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 27, 2024 3:13 PM IST
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I scorecard awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I scorecard awaited
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I scorecard awaited

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC CGL Result 2024 in due course of time. Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I exam, can check the result on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in. The date and time of the announcement of Tier I results have not been done yet. ...Read More

    The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation. The provisional answer key was released on October 3 and ended on October 8, 2024.

    The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

    The Tier II examination dates have been released. The examination will be held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 27, 2024 3:13 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Official website

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The official website is ssc.gov.in.

    Nov 27, 2024 3:10 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: How to check results?

    Go to ssc.gov.in

    Open the results tab.

    Go to the CGL page.

    Open the result PDF

    Check your tier 1 result using roll number.

    Nov 27, 2024 3:07 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Vacancy details

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

    Nov 27, 2024 3:04 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 2 exam dates

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Tier II examination dates have been released. The examination will be held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025.

    Nov 27, 2024 3:01 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier I exam pattern

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

    Nov 27, 2024 2:58 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key released date

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key was released on October 3 and ended on October 8, 2024.

    Nov 27, 2024 2:55 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Check exam dates

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation.

    Nov 27, 2024 2:52 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I exam, can check the result on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

    Nov 27, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The date and time of the announcement of Tier I results have not been done yet.

