Monday, Oct 28, 2024
    Live

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check tier 1 marks when announced

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 28, 2024 3:26 PM IST
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates: The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held in September, and provisional answer keys have been released. Results are expected next.
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check tier 1 marks (GETTY IMAGES.)
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check tier 1 marks (GETTY IMAGES.)

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results in due course of time. After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their selection status for the tier 2 examination at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held in September, and provisional answer keys have been released. Results are expected next....Read More

    In the result document, the commission will mention the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the tier 2 examination.

    The commission conducted the recruitment exam from September 9 to 26 and released provisional answer keys on October 4. Representations/objections to the tentative answer key were invited up to October 8.

    Questions asked in the tier 1 exam were objective-type multiple-choice and from four topics/subjects-

    General Intelligence and Reasoning

    General Awareness

    Quantitative Aptitude

    English Comprehension.

    Each section of the question paper had 25 questions, and the maximum marks in a section were 50.

    The minimum qualifying marks in the tier 1 exam are 30 per cent for unreserved category candidates, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates and 20 per cent for all other categories.

    The recruitment exam is being conducted for 17,727 group B and group C vacancies in ministries, departments and organisations under the central government and in various statutory bodies, tribunals, etc.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on SSC CGL tier 1 result.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 28, 2024 3:13 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Exam was held in September

    The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 26 at exam centres across the country.

    Oct 28, 2024 3:11 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Roll number required to check results

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: In the result document, the commission will mention the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The inclusion of the roll number in the result PDF means the candidate is eligible to appear for the tier 2 examination.

    Oct 28, 2024 3:09 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results awaited

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission will be announced in due course of time. When declared, candidates can check the result at ssc.gov.in.

