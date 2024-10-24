SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 examination on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The result document will mention the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the tier 2 examination. The commission conducted the SSC CGL tier 1 exam from September 9 to 26 at exam centres across the country. The provisional answer keys were published on October 4 and candidates were given a window to submit representations/objections to the tentative answer key up to October 8. ...Read More
The commission will announce the SSC CGL tier 1 result 2024 next.
The tier 1 exam was take using objective-type multiple-choice questions on the following topics-
- General Intelligence and Reasoning
- General Awareness
- Quantitative Aptitude
- English Comprehension.
Each section had 25 questions and maximum marks in a section were 50.
Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need 30 per cent marks to pass the CGL tier 1 examination.
For OBC and EWS candidates, pass marks are 25 per cent. For all other categories, pass marks in the tier 1 exam are 20 per cent.
The recruitment exam is being held for 17.727 group B and group C vacancies in ministries, departments and organisations under the central governments and in various statutory bodies, tribunals, etc.
Follow the latest updates on SSC CGL tier 1 result below.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Know the vacancies
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The recruitment exam is being conducted for 17.727 group B and group C vacancies in ministries, departments and organisations under the central governments and in various statutory bodies, tribunals, etc.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: About Tier 1 exam topics
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The topics for Tier 1 exam included the following:
General Intelligence and Reasoning
General Awareness
Quantitative Aptitude
English Comprehension
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: When were provisional answer keys released?
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer keys were published on October 4.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results awaited
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the Combined Graduate Level tier 1 exam results in due course of time. The roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for tier 2 will be announced at ssc.gov.in.