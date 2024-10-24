SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 examination on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The result document will mention the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the tier 2 examination. The commission conducted the SSC CGL tier 1 exam from September 9 to 26 at exam centres across the country. The provisional answer keys were published on October 4 and candidates were given a window to submit representations/objections to the tentative answer key up to October 8. ...Read More

The commission will announce the SSC CGL tier 1 result 2024 next.

The tier 1 exam was take using objective-type multiple-choice questions on the following topics-

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension.

Each section had 25 questions and maximum marks in a section were 50.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need 30 per cent marks to pass the CGL tier 1 examination.

For OBC and EWS candidates, pass marks are 25 per cent. For all other categories, pass marks in the tier 1 exam are 20 per cent.

The recruitment exam is being held for 17.727 group B and group C vacancies in ministries, departments and organisations under the central governments and in various statutory bodies, tribunals, etc.

Follow the latest updates on SSC CGL tier 1 result below.