SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results, cut-offs awaited at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates: The result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be announced in due course of time. When declared, candidates can check the SSC CGL tier 1 result at ssc.gov.in. In the result document, the commission will share roll numbers of candidates selected for the tier 2 examination. ...Read More

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 26 at exam centres across the country.

The provisional answer keys were released on October 4 and representations/objections to the tentative answer key were invited up to October 8.

The tier 1 exam was taken using objective-type multiple-choice questions on four topics/subjects-

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension.

Each section of the question paper had 25 questions, and the maximum marks in a section were 50.

The pass marks in the exam are 30 per cent for unreserved category candidates, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates and 20 per cent for all other categories.

Through the CGL exam, SSC will fill 17,727 group B and group C vacancies in ministries, departments and organisations under the central government and in various statutory bodies, tribunals, etc.

Check SSC CGL tier 1 result live updates below.