Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHT Paper 1 2024 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024 (Paper-I) can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHT Paper 1 2024 final answer key released at ssc.gov.in, download link here

The final answer key have been uploaded on the website and is available to download.

The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made live on the Commission’s website from March 3 to March 4, 2025. The Candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) as well as marks/scorecard since the same shall not be made available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC CHT Paper 1 2024 final answer key: How to download

To check the final answer key, candidates can follow the steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC CHT Paper 1 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link.

4. Click on the link and enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your final answer key will be displayed.

6. Check the final answer key and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Paper I examination was held on December 9, 2024, in computer-based mode at various centres across the country. The result was announced on February 14, 2025. The minimum qualifying marks in Paper I is 30% for UR, 25% for OBC/EWS and 20% for others. A total of 2145 candidates have been shortlisted in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive).

Candidates who have passed Paper I are eligible to appear for Paper 2. The schedule for Paper II will be uploaded to the Commission's website.

SSC CHT Result 2024 for Paper 1 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check result, cut off marks here

This recruitment drive will fill 320 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.