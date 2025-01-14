SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: How, where to check MTS, Halavdar CBE results when announced

SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC MTS Result 2024. When declared, candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. ...Read More

The Computer Based examination was conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. Only in the second session would incorrect answers be marked negatively (-1).

The selection process for the post of MTS consists of a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), and for the post of Havaldar, it comprises CBE and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC MTS 2024 recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.