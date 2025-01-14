SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: How, where to check MTS, Halavdar CBE results when announced
SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC MTS Result 2024. When declared, candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. ...Read More
The Computer Based examination was conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. Only in the second session would incorrect answers be marked negatively (-1).
The selection process for the post of MTS consists of a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), and for the post of Havaldar, it comprises CBE and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).
SSC MTS 2024 recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.
Where to check
When declared, candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
About SSC MTS 2024 PET/PST
PET/ PST will be conducted by CBIC/CBN at various centres finalized by them. The candidates may be called for PET/ PST to any centre across the country.
PET for Havaldar posts
The Havaldar will have a Physical Efficiency Test for those candidates who qualify for the written test. The PET comprises of walking 1600 meters in 15 minutes for male candidates and 1 Km in 20 minutes for female candidates.
SSC MTS Result 2024 to have no re-evaluation/ re-checking
There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
How to check SSC MTS Result 2024 when announced?
Go to ssc.gov.in and then to the results page.
Open the SSC MTS and Havaldar resul page.
Download the PDF.
Check your result using the roll number.
Check SSC MTS 2024 vacancy details
SSC MTS 2024 recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.
SSC MTS 2024 selection process for MTS, Havaldar posts
The selection process for the post of MTS consists of a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), and for the post of Havaldar, it comprises CBE and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).
SSC MTS 2024 to have negative marking
Only in the second session would incorrect answers be marked negatively (-1).
SSC MTS 2024 pattern of exam
The Computer Based examination was conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.
SSC MTS 2024 exam dates
The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.
Where to check SSC MTS Result 2024?
When declared, candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
SSC MTS Result 2024 not out yet
The Staff Selection Commission has not released the SSC MTS Result 2024 yet.