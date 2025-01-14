Edit Profile
    Live

    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: How, where to check MTS, Halavdar CBE results when announced

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 14, 2025 1:34 PM IST
    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: MTS, Havaldar CBE results to be out on ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)
    SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

    SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC MTS Result 2024. When declared, candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. ...Read More

    The Computer Based examination was conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. Only in the second session would incorrect answers be marked negatively (-1).

    The selection process for the post of MTS consists of a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), and for the post of Havaldar, it comprises CBE and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

    SSC MTS 2024 recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 14, 2025 1:34 PM IST

    Where to check

    When declared, candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Jan 14, 2025 1:10 PM IST

    About SSC MTS 2024 PET/PST

    PET/ PST will be conducted by CBIC/CBN at various centres finalized by them. The candidates may be called for PET/ PST to any centre across the country.

    Jan 14, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    PET for Havaldar posts

    The Havaldar will have a Physical Efficiency Test for those candidates who qualify for the written test. The PET comprises of walking 1600 meters in 15 minutes for male candidates and 1 Km in 20 minutes for female candidates.

    Jan 14, 2025 1:04 PM IST

    SSC MTS Result 2024 to have no re-evaluation/ re-checking

    There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

    Jan 14, 2025 1:01 PM IST

    How to check SSC MTS Result 2024 when announced?

    Go to ssc.gov.in and then to the results page.

    Open the SSC MTS and Havaldar resul page.

    Download the PDF.

    Check your result using the roll number.

    Jan 14, 2025 12:58 PM IST

    Check SSC MTS 2024 vacancy details

    SSC MTS 2024 recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

    Jan 14, 2025 12:55 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 selection process for MTS, Havaldar posts

    The selection process for the post of MTS consists of a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), and for the post of Havaldar, it comprises CBE and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

    Jan 14, 2025 12:52 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 to have negative marking

    Only in the second session would incorrect answers be marked negatively (-1).

    Jan 14, 2025 12:49 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 pattern of exam

    The Computer Based examination was conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.

    Jan 14, 2025 12:46 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2024 exam dates

    The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.

    Jan 14, 2025 12:43 PM IST

    Where to check SSC MTS Result 2024?

    When declared, candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Jan 14, 2025 12:39 PM IST

    SSC MTS Result 2024 not out yet

    The Staff Selection Commission has not released the SSC MTS Result 2024 yet.

