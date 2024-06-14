SSC GD Result 2024 Live: SSC Constable results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here

SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC GD Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates can check the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 was conducted from February 20 to March 7, 2024. The re-examination was conducted on March 30, 2024 at various centres across the country....Read More

The provisional answer key was released on April 3 and the last date to raise objection was till April 10, 2024.

The number of vacancies have been revised on June 13, 2024. As per a latest notification released by the SSC, the number of vacancies has been revised to 46617 from 26, 146.

All the candidates who qualify the written test or CBT will have to appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification in the later stages.

SSC GD will fill up 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 are for the CISF, 9410 are for the CRPF, 1926 are for SSB, 6287 are for ITBP, 2990 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.