SSC GD Result 2024 Live: SSC Constable results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here

SSC GD Result 2024: SSC Constable results awaited at ssc.gov.in
Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC GD Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates can check the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 was conducted from February 20 to March 7, 2024. The re-examination was conducted on March 30, 2024 at various centres across the country.
The provisional answer key was released on April 3 and the last date to raise objection was till April 10, 2024.
The number of vacancies have been revised on June 13, 2024. As per a latest notification released by the SSC, the number of vacancies has been revised to 46617 from 26, 146.
All the candidates who qualify the written test or CBT will have to appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification in the later stages.
SSC GD will fill up 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 are for the CISF, 9410 are for the CRPF, 1926 are for SSB, 6287 are for ITBP, 2990 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.
How marks will be calculated?
Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission through Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019 and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.
What after CBT result?
After the CBT result, candidates who are shortlisted can appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification. Details of the PET, PST and DV will be announced later.
PST/PET exam
The facility for downloading of Admission Certificates for PST/ PET and Medical Examinations (DME/ RME) will be made available on the website of CRPF about 2 weeks before the test concerned. Candidate must bring printout of the Admission Certificate to the Examination Hall.
How to check
After the result is declared, go to ssc.gov.in.
Go to the results page.
Open the Constable GD CBT result link.
A PDF containing roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
Check your result.
Websites to check
ssc.gov.in
Details on medical exam
Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PST/ PET.
Number of vacancies to be filled
Selection Process
Revised vacancies details
When was answer key released?
Re-exam date
Exam date
Where to check
Date and time
The date and time for SSC GD Constable results have not been shared by the Commission yet.