SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: SSC MTS & Havaldar results awaited, updates here

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC MTS result 2023 in due course of time. The result for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 was conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at different centres across the country. The answer key for the same was released on September 17, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till September 20, 2023.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link and other details.
- Sep 29, 2023 10:55 AM IST
SSC MTS result: Selection Process
The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar).
- Sep 29, 2023 10:51 AM IST
SSC MTS 2023: List of websites to check results
ssc.nic.in
- Sep 29, 2023 10:48 AM IST
SSC MTS Result 2023 LIVE: Number of vacancies to be filled
- Sep 29, 2023 10:45 AM IST
SSC Havaldar result: How to check MTS scores?
Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Click on SSC Havaldar result link available on result page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Sep 29, 2023 10:41 AM IST
SSC Havaldar result 2023: Timeline
Registration dates: June 30 to July 21, 2023
Exam dates: September 1 to September 14, 2023
Answer key released: September 17, 2023
Objection window closes: September 20, 2023
- Sep 29, 2023 10:38 AM IST
SSC MTS result: Where to check
SSC MTS result when declared by the Commission will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the result from the official website.
- Sep 29, 2023 10:35 AM IST
SSC MTS 2023 Result: Date and Time
SSC MTS 2023 result date and time has not been shared by the Commission yet.