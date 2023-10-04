News / Education / Exam Results / SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on MTS & Havaldar exam results
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on MTS & Havaldar exam results

Oct 04, 2023 09:03 AM IST
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: When declared, candidates can check their scores on the website ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 will be declared on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can check it on ssc.nic.in using roll number/name.

The commission does not provide any prior information regarding the exact date or time for announcement of results.

The computer based examination of SSC MTS 2023 was conducted from September 1 to 14, 2023. The answer key was released on September 17 and the objections window closed on September 20. Results of the exam are expected next.

When available, the link to check results will be shared here. Follow updates on SSC MTS result date and time, result link and other details here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 04, 2023 09:03 AM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: Number of vacancies

    SSC MTS 2023 is being held to fill 1,198 vacancies of MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

