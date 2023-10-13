News / Education / Exam Results / SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: SSC MTS and Havaldar results awaited, updates here
Live

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: SSC MTS and Havaldar results awaited, updates here

Oct 13, 2023 01:39 PM IST
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC MTS and Havaldar results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The result date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet. The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 results when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.ssc.nic.in

ssc mts result 2023 live updates: ssc mts and havaldar cbt results, direct link, latest news at ssc.nic.in
ssc mts result 2023 live updates: ssc mts and havaldar cbt results, direct link, latest news at ssc.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

The Computer Based Examination was conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at various centres across the country. The provisional answer key for the same was released on September 17, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till September 20, 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 13, 2023 01:39 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023: Vacancy details

    MTS vacancies: 1198 posts

    Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 360

  • Oct 13, 2023 01:27 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2023: Steps to check marks

    Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

    On the homepage, click on the result link

    Click on the MTS result link

    A pdf will be displayed on the screen

    Check your result.

  • Oct 13, 2023 01:22 PM IST

    MTS result 2023: List of websites

    ssc.nic.in

  • Oct 13, 2023 01:18 PM IST

    MTS SSC result 2023: How to check marks?

    Visit the official wesbite of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

    Click on MTS SSC result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Oct 13, 2023 01:15 PM IST

    SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Number of vacancies to be fileld

    This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

  • Oct 13, 2023 01:12 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023 link: To be available on ssc.nic.in

    SSC MTS result 2023 link will be available on ssc.nic.in when the result has been announced.

  • Oct 13, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    SSC MTS exam result 2023: About answer key

    The provisional answer key for the same was released on September 17, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till September 20, 2023.

  • Oct 13, 2023 01:05 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023 date: Unknown

    SSC MTS result 2023 date is not available till now. Keep checking this space for latest updates on results.

  • Oct 13, 2023 01:02 PM IST

    SSC MTS result 2023 sarkari result: Exam date

    The Computer Based Examination was conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at various centres across the country.

  • Oct 13, 2023 12:58 PM IST

    Sarkari result SSC MTS 2023: Where to check

    SSC MTS 2023 result can be checked by all appeared candidates when declared on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

  • Oct 13, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    SSC MTS result date: Awaited

    SSC MTS result date has not been shared by the Commission yet. The result is awaited at ssc.nic.in.

Topics
ssc.nic.in
live

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: SSC MTS and Havaldar results awaited, updates here

exam results
Updated on Oct 13, 2023 01:39 PM IST

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC MTS and Havaldar results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

ByHT Education Desk

