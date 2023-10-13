SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: SSC MTS and Havaldar results awaited, updates here
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC MTS and Havaldar results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The result date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet. The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 results when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.ssc.nic.in
The Computer Based Examination was conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at various centres across the country. The provisional answer key for the same was released on September 17, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till September 20, 2023.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 13, 2023 01:39 PM IST
SSC MTS result 2023: Vacancy details
MTS vacancies: 1198 posts
Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 360
- Oct 13, 2023 01:27 PM IST
SSC MTS 2023: Steps to check marks
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the result link
Click on the MTS result link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check your result.
- Oct 13, 2023 01:22 PM IST
MTS result 2023: List of websites
ssc.nic.in
- Oct 13, 2023 01:18 PM IST
MTS SSC result 2023: How to check marks?
Visit the official wesbite of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Click on MTS SSC result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Oct 13, 2023 01:15 PM IST
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Number of vacancies to be fileld
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.
- Oct 13, 2023 01:12 PM IST
SSC MTS result 2023 link: To be available on ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS result 2023 link will be available on ssc.nic.in when the result has been announced.
- Oct 13, 2023 01:08 PM IST
SSC MTS exam result 2023: About answer key
The provisional answer key for the same was released on September 17, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till September 20, 2023.
- Oct 13, 2023 01:05 PM IST
SSC MTS result 2023 date: Unknown
SSC MTS result 2023 date is not available till now. Keep checking this space for latest updates on results.
- Oct 13, 2023 01:02 PM IST
SSC MTS result 2023 sarkari result: Exam date
The Computer Based Examination was conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at various centres across the country.
- Oct 13, 2023 12:58 PM IST
Sarkari result SSC MTS 2023: Where to check
SSC MTS 2023 result can be checked by all appeared candidates when declared on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Oct 13, 2023 12:55 PM IST
SSC MTS result date: Awaited
SSC MTS result date has not been shared by the Commission yet. The result is awaited at ssc.nic.in.