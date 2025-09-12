SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2025: Marks of candidates released at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Staff Selection Commission has released the marks of qualifying and non-qualifying candidates of SSC SI Paper 2 Examinations 2024 on Friday, September 12, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can now check and download their marks from official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2025: Marks of qualifying and non-qualifying candidates have been released at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their marks by logging in using their Registered Number and Password.

Candidates must note that the marks ca be downloaded only till October 6, 2025, up to 6 PM.

The marks can be downloaded by candidates by logging in using their Registered Number and Password.

The official notice reads, “The Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.gov.in from 12.09.2025 (06:00PM) to 06.10.2025 (06:00PM) which can be accessed by the candidates by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.”

“The candidates may take a printout of their scorecard/marks. The same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” the notice added.

It may be mentioned here that the commission had released the results of SSC SI PAPER 2 Exams 2024 on August 8, 2025.

The examination was conducted on March 8, 2025. The Paper-II for additional 59 candidates was conducted on April 30, 2025.

A total of 22,244 candidates were shortlisted for the medical examination.

SSC SI Paper 2 Results 2024: Steps to download marks

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check check their marks:

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the candidate login link.

3. Enter your Registered Number and Password.

4. Check your marks displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.