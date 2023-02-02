Home / Education / Exam Results / TNDTE diploma result out at dte.tn.gov.in, get link and know how to download

TNDTE diploma result out at dte.tn.gov.in, get link and know how to download

Updated on Feb 02, 2023 05:14 PM IST

TNDTE Diploma Result 2022 released at dte.tn.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE has released the TNDTE Diploma Result 2022. Candidates can check the Tamil Nadu Diploma results through the official website at dte.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check their results through their registration number. TN DTE Exam was conducted from November 25 to December 15, 2022.

Here's the direct link to download the TNDTE diploma result

TNDTE Diploma Results 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of TN DTE at dte.tn.gov.in

Next, click on the link that reads "Diploma Board Examination October 2022 held in Nov/Dec2022 results"

Enter your roll number and select the scheme

TNDTE Diploma Result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

