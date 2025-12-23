TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has declared the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA services) can check the results on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

The preliminary exam was held on September 28, 2025. The exam will comprise of 200 questions. The maximum marks of the exam were 300, and the total duration was 3 hours.

1. Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam.

The Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) comprises of two successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services.

However, for the post of Forester, there will be three successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination and (iii) Endurance Test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.