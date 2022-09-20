Home / Education / Exam Results / TS CPGET result 2022 out at cpget.tsche.ac.in; Direct link & how to check

TS CPGET result 2022 out at cpget.tsche.ac.in; Direct link & how to check

Published on Sep 20, 2022 04:55 PM IST

TS CPGET result 2022 has been announced at cpget.tsche.ac.in. Use the link given here to check scores.

ByHT Education Desk

TS CPGET Result 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced result of the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test or TS CPGET 2022. Candidates can now check TS CPGET result on the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in. TS CPGET result 2022 live updates.

Candidates have to login with the asked details in order to check scores. Here's direct link and steps to follow:

TS CPGET result 2022 direct link

TS CPGET 2022 Result: How to check

Go to the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for TS CPGET result.

Key in your credentials and log in.

Submit and download the scoee card.

TS CPGET is a state level exam conducted by Osmania University for admission to PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.

The exam was held from August 11 to 23, 2022.

