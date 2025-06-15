TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: How to download Telangana IPASE results when released
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: The TGBIE Inter Supply results 2025 will be released on June 16, 2025. Check the steps to download the results when out at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on the Telangana IPASE results 2025.
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, is set to announce the TS Inter supply results for general and vocational streams on Monday, June 16, 2025. The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) results will be released at 12 PM. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in....Read More
Also, the results can be checked on the official website at. results.cgg.gov.in.
The TGBIE conducted the IPASE for first and second year students from May 22 to May 30, 2025, in two shifts.
The first year exam was held in the forenoon session, from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on all days.
TS Inter Supply Results 2025: How to download when out
Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:
1. Visit the official website of TGBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
2. On the home page, click on the link to download TS IPASE Results 2025 for 1st or 2nd year.
3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
5. Download the TS IPASE Result 2025 and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Follow the blog for latest updates on TS Inter Supply results, direct link and more.
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: List of websites
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: The results of TS IPASE 2025 will be available on the following websites:
- tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
- results.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: When was exam conducted?
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: What details should students keep ready to check results?
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Students must keep their details like Roll number TS Inter hall ticket ready to check the results when out.
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Result timing
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: The Telangana Inter Supply Results 2025 will be declared at 12 PM.
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: How to download result?
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: The Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) results will be released on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.