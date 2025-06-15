TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: How to download Telangana IPASE results when released

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, is set to announce the TS Inter supply results for general and vocational streams on Monday, June 16, 2025. The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) results will be released at 12 PM. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in....Read More

Also, the results can be checked on the official website at. results.cgg.gov.in.

The TGBIE conducted the IPASE for first and second year students from May 22 to May 30, 2025, in two shifts.

The first year exam was held in the forenoon session, from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on all days.

TS Inter Supply Results 2025: How to download when out

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of TGBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download TS IPASE Results 2025 for 1st or 2nd year.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the TS IPASE Result 2025 and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

TS Inter Supply results, direct link and more.