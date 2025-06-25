TS LAWCET PGLCET Result 2025 Live Update: Telangana LAWCET, PGLCET results today, how to download final answer key

TS LAWCET PGLCET Result 2025 Live Update: Telangana LAWCET, PGLCET results will be released at 4 PM today, check steps to download. (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

TS LAWCET PGLCET Result 2025 Live Update: The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is schedule to declare the results of TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 on Wednesday, June 27, 2025. When out, candidates who appeared for the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test and the Telangana Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test will be able to check their results on the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

Notably, the TS LAWCET and PGLCET results will be declared at 4 pm. The final answer keys are also expected today.

The entrance tests were conducted on June 6, 2025, in three shifts for different courses - from 9:30 am to 11 am, from 12:30 pm to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Following this, the council released the provisional answer key for LAWCET and PGLCET on June 11 and invited objections from candidates up to June 13.

It may be mentioned here that the the TS LAWCET 2025 and TS PGLCET 2025 were conducted by the Convener, TG LAWCET/PGLAWCET- 2025, Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education.

TS LAWCET is for admission to three-year and five-year regular LLB courses, and PGLCET is for admission to two-year LLM courses at law colleges in the state.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2025: Steps to download result when out

Candidates will be able to check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to check TG LAWCET 2025 or TG PGLCET Results 2025 Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

