TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2023 declared on lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to check rank card here

Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test or TS LAWCET 2023. Candidates can now check their individual scores by visiting lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Both LAWCET and PGLCET (Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test) have been declared. TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2023 declared on lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here

How to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2023

Go to the official exam website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Open the TS LAWCET or PGLCET result link. Enter the asked information and login. Check your result. Save a copy of the result or rank card for future uses.

The entrance examination was conducted on May 25, 2023 and provisional answer keys were released on May 29. Candidates were asked to raise objections against the answer key was till May 31, 2023.