UBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartment Result 2024 declared, here's direct link to check

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has released the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams on August 13, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination and wish to check their results can download their scorecards from the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams will need to furnish their login credentials like the application number on the login page to check their marksheet. (HT file)

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, conducted the compartment results from July 18 and 22, 2024. The board had conducted the regular Class 10 and 12 examinations from February 27, 2024, and continued till March 16, 2024. The results of both classes were declared on April 30.

The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was registered at 89.14 percent, whereas for Class 12, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.63 percent.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams and wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 Compartment results 2024: How to check

· Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

· On the home page, click on the link for Uttarakhand Board 10th,12th Compartment Result 2024.

· Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

· Select the compartment results for Class 10 or 12 as required.

· Your compartment results will be displayed on the screen.

· Download the mark sheet and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates may visit the official website of UBSE.

