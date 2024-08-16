UPTAC 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result released at uptac.admissions.nic.in, here's direct link to check

Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling declared the Round 2 UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result on August 16, 2024. The Round 2 seat allotment result for B.Tech and MBA & MCA/MCA(Lateral) courses were announced. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round and wish to check the allotment results can visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can continue with the payment of seat confirmation and online withdrawal from August 16 to August 19, 2024.(HT file)

Direct Link to check Round 2 seat allotment results for BTech courses

Direct Link to check Round 2 seat allotment results for MBA and MCA/MCA(Lateral) courses

Candidates can go forward with the online willingness (freeze/ float) from August 16 to August 19, 2024. Candidates can continue with the payment of seat confirmation and online withdrawal from August 16 to August 19, 2024, mentioned the official website.

Students need to note that the record of the Counselling would be preserved only up to 90 days from the closing date of the last round of counselling and no request for providing any information thereafter would be entertained.

Candidates who have registered for the counselling process and would like to check the allotment results can follow the below mentioned steps.

UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result for the Round 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will pop up where candidates will have to enter their login credentials.

Submit the login details and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Also Read: DU UG CSAS 2024 first allocation list releasing today at du.ac.in, here’s how to check